HomeUSA News

‘Beyond horrifying’: Man shot dead on NYC subway platform after street fight (VIDEO)

Published time: 4 Feb, 2019 09:26 Edited time: 4 Feb, 2019 09:41
Get short URL
‘Beyond horrifying’: Man shot dead on NYC subway platform after street fight (VIDEO)
File photo © Burst / Pexels
New York subway commuters scurried for shelter as a street fight escalated into a disturbing, fatal shooting. Eyewitness cell phone video captured the moments a total of six shots rang out before the assailants fled the scene.

Police were called to 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station shortly before 12:45pm local time Sunday after an as yet unidentified man was fatally shot in the head after a brawl with fellow passengers on the station platform.

Eyewitness footage shows at least two men assaulting the victim, with two others attempting to break up the fight, before one of the assailants draws his weapon and kills the man.

Warning: This video contains disturbing footage.

“I was thinking at first they were fighting like they were drunken people,” said Bidur Bista, 47, who shared horrific footage of the incident on Twitter. “Once the guy started shooting, I was scared.”

There have been no arrests following the first killing on New York’s subway in over a year, though police have identified two persons of interest, both described as Hispanic males.

It’s unclear whether the men knew each other before the altercation but there is currently no evidence to indicate it was a robbery.

Also on rt.com Brooklyn detainees bang on prison windows for help during cold weather blackout (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies