‘Beyond horrifying’: Man shot dead on NYC subway platform after street fight (VIDEO)

New York subway commuters scurried for shelter as a street fight escalated into a disturbing, fatal shooting. Eyewitness cell phone video captured the moments a total of six shots rang out before the assailants fled the scene.

Police were called to 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station shortly before 12:45pm local time Sunday after an as yet unidentified man was fatally shot in the head after a brawl with fellow passengers on the station platform.

Eyewitness footage shows at least two men assaulting the victim, with two others attempting to break up the fight, before one of the assailants draws his weapon and kills the man.

Warning: This video contains disturbing footage.

“I was thinking at first they were fighting like they were drunken people,” said Bidur Bista, 47, who shared horrific footage of the incident on Twitter. “Once the guy started shooting, I was scared.”

There have been no arrests following the first killing on New York’s subway in over a year, though police have identified two persons of interest, both described as Hispanic males.

Person of interest in fatal shooting at 90th St/ Elmhurst Ave. 7 train subway station in Jackson Heights, Queens. pic.twitter.com/MfqvDKIzGi — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 3, 2019

It’s unclear whether the men knew each other before the altercation but there is currently no evidence to indicate it was a robbery.

