At least 14 injured as bus carrying high school girls’ basketball team rolls over in West Virginia

Published time: 3 Feb, 2019 03:29 Edited time: 3 Feb, 2019 04:08
FILE PHOTO. Ambulances in West Virginia. ©REUTERS / Chris Keane
A bus carrying a high school team from a basketball tournament has rolled over in Raleigh County in West Virginia. At least 14 people were injured, some of them are in critical condition.

The bus was transporting the team from the Martinsburg High School, who just played the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley. It crashed at it was getting on I-64, according to local media.

Fourteen people, including 12 teens and two adults, have been hurt in the incident and taken to hospital. At least one patient has been flown to Charleston.

Some reports say the number of people hurt is higher and stands at 16.

Martinsburg’s Lady Bulldogs played against the Greenbrier East High School team at the tournament earlier in the evening.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

