At least 14 injured as bus carrying high school girls’ basketball team rolls over in West Virginia

A bus carrying a high school team from a basketball tournament has rolled over in Raleigh County in West Virginia. At least 14 people were injured, some of them are in critical condition.

#breaking Charter bus carrying Martinsburg High School basketball team flips over in Beckley. 14 injured. Two in critical condition, one flown to Charleston. Stay with @WOAYNewsWatch for more details pic.twitter.com/swyuUMLi3Y — Dylan Fearon (@DylanFearon_) February 3, 2019

The bus was transporting the team from the Martinsburg High School, who just played the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley. It crashed at it was getting on I-64, according to local media.

I ask all West Virginians to join me in praying for the coaches, players, and all those associated with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team after they were involved in a vehicle accident tonight on I-64. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) February 3, 2019

Fourteen people, including 12 teens and two adults, have been hurt in the incident and taken to hospital. At least one patient has been flown to Charleston.

Some reports say the number of people hurt is higher and stands at 16.

Martinsburg’s Lady Bulldogs played against the Greenbrier East High School team at the tournament earlier in the evening.

