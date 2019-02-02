‘Opportunistic, xenophobic’: WikiLeaks mocks Rachel Maddow’s latest Russia scare story

WikiLeaks has called out MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for her most dramatic scaremongering yet: claiming Russia could freeze Americans to death by cutting off their power during a polar vortex.

Maddow, who has been at the forefront of Russiagate hysteria since the 2016 election, told viewers this week that Russia could take out the US’ power grid system during the freezing weather snap.

“What would happen if Russia killed the power in Fargo?” Maddow asked, adding, “What would you do if you lost heat, indefinitely, as the act of a foreign power on the same day the temperature in your front yard matched the temperature in Antarctica?”

Maddow’s claims were circulated on social media where many mocked her for taking the Russia scaremongering to the extreme.

If you don’t feel any shame for performing embarrassing war propaganda night after night, can you at least feel some for cynically misleading your viewers, frightening them unnecessarily, and contributing massively to the dumbing down of our culture? — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 2, 2019 Are you ok — Jake Flores (@feraljokes) February 1, 2019

WikiLeaks joined in the fun, tweeting about Maddow’s claim that “Russia will freeze you and your family to death.”

U.S. largest audience TV host, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow (Democratic party aligned) this evening: Russia will freeze you and your family to death. pic.twitter.com/2KL4STsQpg — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 31, 2019

“Aw, you mad?” Maddow’s Twitter account responded, prompting the whistleblowing organization to fire back at “megacorp” MSNBC, accusing it of “opportunistically whipping up xenophobic fear and hysteria in poor, cold people, to the political effect of facilitating Trump’s INF withdraw, leading to nuclear proliferation in Europe & Asia, and the potential deaths of hundreds of millions.”

Awww, u mad? https://t.co/v00Pt2e6jO — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 1, 2019 Concerned by a megacorp opportunistically whipping up xenophobic fear and hysteria in poor, cold people, to the political effect of facilitating Trump's INF withdraw, leading to nuclear proliferation in Europe & Asia, and the potential deaths of hundreds of millions? Surely not. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 2, 2019 Hahahahhahaha pic.twitter.com/RVzBNk4FxT — leobardo garcia (@79_leobardo) February 2, 2019 Unclassified Director of National Intelligence Report this week says for the first time that China and Russia can cut portions of the US electrical grid or power supply at will. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 1, 2019

Maddow tweeted back, saying her Russia rant was based on an unclassified US Director of National Intelligence assessment that energy infrastructure is vulnerable to cyber attacks from Russia and China.

She knows it was irresponsible fearmongering. Everyone at MSNBC does. They’re not stupid. They got called out for getting carried away and now they’re chaulking up the pushback to Russian psyop. — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) February 1, 2019 pic.twitter.com/OmLxwFeuff — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) February 1, 2019

The threat of an attack on the US power infrastructure was addressed in a March 2018 Washington Post article, which details how the county’s power grid works and explains it would be almost impossible for hackers to strike all of the grids at once, pointing out that many are not connected to the internet or one another.

