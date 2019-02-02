HomeUSA News

‘Opportunistic, xenophobic’: WikiLeaks mocks Rachel Maddow’s latest Russia scare story

Published time: 2 Feb, 2019 11:04
Get short URL
‘Opportunistic, xenophobic’: WikiLeaks mocks Rachel Maddow’s latest Russia scare story
Rachel Maddow © MSNBC / Twitter
WikiLeaks has called out MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for her most dramatic scaremongering yet: claiming Russia could freeze Americans to death by cutting off their power during a polar vortex.

Maddow, who has been at the forefront of Russiagate hysteria since the 2016 election, told viewers this week that Russia could take out the US’ power grid system during the freezing weather snap.

Also on rt.com Top 5 Russia-conspiracy fails of Rachel ‘highest-ratings-ever’ Maddow

“What would happen if Russia killed the power in Fargo?” Maddow asked, adding, “What would you do if you lost heat, indefinitely, as the act of a foreign power on the same day the temperature in your front yard matched the temperature in Antarctica?” 

Maddow’s claims were circulated on social media where many mocked her for taking the Russia scaremongering to the extreme.

WikiLeaks joined in the fun, tweeting about Maddow’s claim that “Russia will freeze you and your family to death.”

“Aw, you mad?” Maddow’s Twitter account responded, prompting the whistleblowing organization to fire back at “megacorp” MSNBC, accusing it of “opportunistically whipping up xenophobic fear and hysteria in poor, cold people, to the political effect of facilitating Trump’s INF withdraw, leading to nuclear proliferation in Europe & Asia, and the potential deaths of hundreds of millions.”

READ MORE: US withdraws from INF Treaty in 180 days – Pompeo

Maddow tweeted back, saying her Russia rant was based on an unclassified US Director of National Intelligence assessment that energy infrastructure is vulnerable to cyber attacks from Russia and China.

The threat of an attack on the US power infrastructure was addressed in a March 2018 Washington Post article, which details how the county’s power grid works and explains it would be almost impossible for hackers to strike all of the grids at once, pointing out that many are not connected to the internet or one another.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies