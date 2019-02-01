Single-engine plane with 2 people & dogs on board plunges into ocean off Palm Beach

A small fixed wing plane has crashed off the cost of Palm Beach, Florida, sparking a search and rescue effort led by the US Coast Guard. The propeller plane was reportedly heading to the Bahamas when it went down.

The Piper PA-32 light aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean some 23 miles east of Palm Beach on Friday afternoon. The single-engine plane was carrying two people and two dogs when it went down about an hour after taking off from the Lantana Airport in Palm Beach.

⚠ Plane reported to be down, 23 miles off Palm Beach, Florida



Piper PA-32 N3016L pic.twitter.com/9YHot7T7xZ — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) February 1, 2019

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware, the plane belongs to Simmons Pet Properties LLC. It was to land in Marsh Harbor, a town in Abaco Islands, Bahamas.

Following the reports of the plane’s crash, the US Court Guard has launched an operation to look for survivors.

UPDATE: #BreakingNews Coast Guard Responds to downed Piper Saratoga Aircraft with two people aboard 23 miles east of Palm Beach. For more information: https://t.co/faMo9whWpzpic.twitter.com/vOh05XqQ7g — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 1, 2019

A photo posted by the Coast Guard shows a helicopter hovering over the water and a rescue boat heading to the site of the crash. The Coast Guard said in a statement that it has dispatched a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami, the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark (WPC-1106) and a 45-foot Medium Endurance Response Boat after being notified by the Federal Aviation Administration of the incident.

