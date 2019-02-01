Jaws-tice served: Man bites dog & FBI agent in naked rampage

A drug-addled Virginia man sank his teeth into his dog - and later an FBI agent as well – during a nude neighborhood rampage.

Cory Phillips first bit his dog, then knocked down a neighbor, before taking a clothing-free stroll around his Manassas neighborhood that ended with him chewing on the neck of an off-duty FBI agent, according to a police report.

Prince William County police were summoned to the neighborhood on Tuesday morning “to investigate a man who was walking around the neighborhood naked,” the statement says, and arrived to find the nude dude standing in the middle of the street.

The cop, unable to convince Phillips to heed his commands, opted to pepper spray the naked man, determining he was “under the influence of an unknown substance,” when Phillips charged at the FBI agent – who had merely “stopped to assist the officer,” according to the report – and chomped down on his neck.

The agent and the officer received “only minor injuries,” and Phillips was subsequently detained and transported to a hospital without further incident.

Further investigation revealed Phillips had been smoking marijuana before he started acting strangely, peeling off his clothes. He picked up his five-year-old dog, squeezed it, and bit its chest and ears before setting his sights on larger prey. Before officers arrived, he had pushed a 60-year-old neighbor to the ground when she tried to “intervene.”

Phillips is being held without bail on charges of malicious wounding, animal cruelty, marijuana possession, assault and battery, public intoxication, - and obstruction of justice, of course.

