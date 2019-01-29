HomeUSA News

‘Come back, global waming!’ Trump tweet on cold snap causes Twitter meltdown

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 03:03
Heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, January 27, 2019 ©  Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
US President Donald Trump has caused a meltdown on Twitter with a post asking where "global waming” had gone, in response to a vicious cold snap hitting the Midwest.

“What the hell is going on with Global Wa[r]ming? Please come back fast, we need you!” Trump tweeted on Monday evening, talking about record-setting chill in the “beautiful Midwest.”

The president’s critics immediately swarmed with responses and mentions, dragging Trump for not knowing the difference between climate and weather, being a “climate change denier” – as well as making a “waming” typo.

There were some, though, who realized Trump was probably just trolling the media as usual.

“Global warming” was the term used in the past to describe the gradual rise of average temperatures worldwide, which many scientists attribute to human-produced factors like greenhouse emissions. “Global climate change” has since become more used. The change is reflected in various extreme weather phenomena, like the record heat in Australia and the drastic cold snap in the continental US.

The issue however is politicized in many countries, including the US, where some members of the Republican party have long denied that the climate change was taking place or at least doubted that it was made by humans. On the opposite side of the spectrum are left-wing progressive politicians, who say the US needs a radical policy change - a ‘Green New Deal’ - to address the problem.

Last week, a former broadcast meteorologist advocated that his colleagues should use their reputation with audiences to become advocates for climate change awareness.

“TV meteorologists are uniquely positioned to lead climate change conversation. Let’s get to it,” wrote Jeff Berardelli in the Washington Post.

