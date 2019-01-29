HomeUSA News

Five cops shot, suspect killed in Texas shootout

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 00:34 Edited time: 29 Jan, 2019 00:57
Five police officers have been shot in a residential neighborhood of Houston, Texas. The suspected shooter is dead, but at least one other suspect is reportedly at large.

One wounded officer was transported by helicopter, while four others were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Medical Center. Two suspects were reportedly shot after narcotics warrants were served. ABC reports the Pecan Park neighborhood is "on lockdown" and SWAT vehicles are among those patrolling the area.

