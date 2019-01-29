Five cops shot, suspect killed in Texas shootout
One wounded officer was transported by helicopter, while four others were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Medical Center. Two suspects were reportedly shot after narcotics warrants were served. ABC reports the Pecan Park neighborhood is "on lockdown" and SWAT vehicles are among those patrolling the area.
HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019
We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019
.@ATFHou Special Agents are responding to assist @houston_police in the shooting of police officers. Please direct all inquiries to @houstonpolicepic.twitter.com/q8Hm6MyOfw— ATF Houston (@ATFHou) January 28, 2019
At least 3 Police Officers injured...st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019
Scene of Houston police shooting pic.twitter.com/5dsmxDnswJ— Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) January 28, 2019
.@GregAbbott_TX response on Houston police shooting: pic.twitter.com/ek9WlEqxIN— Jolie McCullough (@jsmccullou) January 29, 2019