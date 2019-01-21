‘MAGA kids go into the woodchipper’: Disney producer tweets violent threat against Covington boys

In response to a viral video confrontation between a MAGA hat-wearing high school boy and a Native American elder, Disney film producer Jack Morrissey published a tweet advocating for a violent response.

Morrissey, best known for his work on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the ‘Twilight’ saga, published the image of someone being stuffed into a woodchipper, complete with blood being spewed out onto the snow late on Saturday, accompanied by the comment “#MAGAkids go screaming, hats first, into the woodchipper.”

Shortly after tweeting the disturbing post to his nearly 10,000 followers, Morrissey switched his account to private – but not before the tweet was screenshotted and logged by the internet archive’s wayback machine.

The original image comes from a poster which depicts the famous ending scene of the Cohen Brothers’ 1996 film ‘Fargo,’ where a criminal attempts to hide his victim’s body by stuffing it through a woodchipper. Morrissey repurposed the image to suggest the same fate for “kids” wearing the iconic red cap with President Donald Trump’s 2016 slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly began retweeting a screenshot of the post, some tagging Disney asking if the company which produces movies and products for children has any comment regarding the threat.

So this guy @Jack_Morrissey produces movies for @Disney and @ParamountPics.

He also wants to throw children in woodchippers.

His account is now locked.

Any comment Hollywood?

Watch Hollywood producer @Jack_Morrissey threaten to murder underage boys and then try covering up his death threat against minors.

The term “MAGA kids” has been widely used to describe the group of students from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School, who attended an anti-abortion protest in Washington, DC over the weekend and ended up in a viral video over the weekend. The video shows a student with a nervous smile standing silently in front of a Native American elder who is drumming in his face, which the usual cavalcade of Hollywood elites have interpreted as an indication of the young man’s hatred and racism.

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin, who famously shared an image of herself hoisting Trump’s bloody severed head, even advocated doxxing the student – and all of his classmates.

Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn't dox you in a heartbeat, think again.

Further video from the scene, however, showed that the accusations against the schoolboys were inaccurate. Even CNN, which originally described the student as “taunting” the elder, later retweeted a longer version of the video with the student’s claim that he was actually trying to defuse a tense confrontation after the Catholic school protesters were aggressively confronted by a group called the “Black Hebrew Israelites.”

A student in the video says he was trying to defuse a tense situation, and denied insinuations that anyone in the crowd was acting out of racism or hatred

Morrissey himself has yet to respond to the criticism over the post.

