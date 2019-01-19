Ocasio-Cortez breaks all-time C-SPAN record in first House speech

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has smashed C-SPAN records with her first House floor speech, gaining more viewers than any other House video tweet in the network’s history.

C-SPAN tweeted a video of her speech that soon became the most-watched Twitter video of any House members’ remarks shared by the network, gaining 1.6 million views in just 12 hours since being shared on Thursday. The clip has since racked up 3.05 million views.

New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s speech slammed the government shutdown, which she called an “erosion of our democracy,” with a story about one of her constituents, an air traffic controller worried about his missing paycheck. The congresswoman also took aim at the Muslim ban and anti-immigrant sentiment of the Trump administration.

Ocasio-Cortez’s fellow Democrat Kamala Harris still holds the title for the most viewed C-SPAN tweet video of a Senator for her questioning of then-Supreme Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, which got 7.14 million views.

