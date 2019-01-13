5 dead after massive snowstorm pummels US Midwest (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A winter storm that buried the US Midwest in snow has resulted in at least five roadway deaths. Photos and videos posted to social media show the storm’s chaotic aftermath.

The storm blanketed Kansas and Missouri on Friday, with heavy snowfall continuing into Saturday. It also hit parts of other states including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Areas around St. Louis, Missouri were affected the hardest, with Reuters reporting that a foot and a half of snow was recorded west of the city.

A St Louis snow storm. pic.twitter.com/UefjMX021i — Brian Smith WTVC (@StormTrackBrian) January 12, 2019

Thanks to Melissa Charter from Foristell, MO for sending me these pictures. This is what it looked like 50 miles west of St. Louis where there was 14" of #snow on the ground this afternoon. #mowxpic.twitter.com/HOZSP4cV0H — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) January 13, 2019

11.4" of snow followed by temps warming to 34° yielded the perfect opportunity to roll a #snow bale tonight in St. Louis. This one weighed in at >50 lbs. pic.twitter.com/eBqlKUPIPq — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 13, 2019

The massive storm took its toll on highways and roads, where at least five people were killed as a result of dangerous driving conditions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in a tweet on Saturday that it has responded to 3,918 calls for service, 1,790 stranded motorists, 878 crashes, and 57 injuries.

As of 2:00 pm this afternoon, MSHP has responded to:

• 3918 calls for service

• 1790 stranded motorists

• 878 crashes

• 57 injuries

* 4 fatalities



PLEASE DO NOT TRAVEL. While roads are improving, many are still snow covered. Road conditions at https://t.co/ZDpgnCCZGCpic.twitter.com/y27n6kj0qv — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 12, 2019

Facing an insurmountable onslaught of snow, some commuters in the St. Louis area reportedly abandoned their vehicles – adding to the traffic mayhem resulting from the storm.

Slow #STLtraffic and wrecked/abandoned vehicles on Tesson Ferry about 2mi south of St. Anthony's Hospital. Road is a mix of dense slush and slick hard pack. Snow depth is currently around 6.5in with drifts of about 8in @NWSStLouis. #stlwxpic.twitter.com/OMrnI5HLTF — Alex Elmore (@thunderhead_wx) January 12, 2019

Drivers weren’t the only ones negatively affected by the extreme weather conditions: Dozens of flights were cancelled at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, which described the snowstorm as one of the largest on record.

The storm is now moving east towards Washington DC and Baltimore. Car accidents resulting from icy, snow-covered roads were already being reported on Saturday evening.

Heavy snow causing accidents, cars sliding off roads & highways across Maryland and Northern Virginia, including this one which ended in the front yard of a home! pic.twitter.com/RRSNuAtGWm — Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) January 13, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!