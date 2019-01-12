‘No chaos at White House, but me almost alone with a plan’ – Trump

Donald Trump went on a morning Twitter rant against media bias and Democrats who refuse to solve the border wall problem as the government shutdown breaks the record as the longest in history.

The president’s anger was provoked by what he described as “a fake reporter from the Amazon Washington Post,” who claimed that the White House was “chaotic” and lacked any plan for the shutdown.

I just watched a Fake reporter from the Amazon Washington Post say the White House is “chaotic, there does not seem to be a strategy for this Shutdown. There is no plan.” The Fakes always like talking Chaos, there is NONE. In fact, there’s almost nobody in the W.H. but me, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

He denied this allegation and insisted that the White House couldn’t be in chaos due to the fact that “there’s almost nobody in the W.H. but me, and I do have a plan on the Shutdown.”

....I do have a plan on the Shutdown. But to understand that plan you would have to understand the fact that I won the election, and I promised safety and security for the American people. Part of that promise was a Wall at the Southern Border. Elections have consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Trump reminded that building a wall on the Mexican border was one of his main campaign promises. He said that the ball was in the court of his political opponents, warning that “we will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their ‘vacations’ and get back to work.”

We have a massive Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their “vacations” and get back to work. I am in the White House ready to sign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

The shutdown began on December 22, after Senate Democrats refused to vote on the appropriations bill giving $5.6 billion towards the construction of a barrier on the US-Mexico border that was approved by the Republican-majority House of Representatives. Democrats took over the House on January 3, and refuse to include money for the wall in the funding bills.

Democrats are saying the same, incidentally. The election held two months ago has consequences. https://t.co/lQrKQx4GqO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 12, 2019

Neither of the sides seem willing to budge, yet Trump is also unwilling to resort to declaring a national emergency and use the Pentagon slush fund to build the wall. Some 800,000 federal workers have been affected by the ongoing partial shutdown, missing their paycheck on Friday.

The president didn’t elaborate on the reporter or the news program he had in mind while tweeting, but Washington Post’s Philip Rucker identified himself as Trump’s target.

It seems the president was watching @PeterAlexander, @kwelkernbc and me talk on @TODAYshow this morning about the lack of a strategy in the White House to end what is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history https://t.co/FKfEXtCMVV — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 12, 2019

