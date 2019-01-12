‘Bird Box challenge’ craze: Blindfolded US teen crashes car into oncoming traffic

A Utah teen attempting to drive while blindfolded has caused a highway crash, jettisoning common sense in her enthusiasm to participate in the viral ‘Bird Box challenge’ based on the Netflix horror film.

The 17-year-old girl’s car drifted into oncoming traffic shortly after she pulled her hat down over her eyes while driving on a Layton highway Monday afternoon, hitting a car, a utility pole and, finally, a sound wall. There were no injuries, but she faces charges of reckless driving and both cars were significantly damaged. No word on whether the other driver plans to sue her for criminal stupidity – it was reportedly through his own efforts that police learned the driver who’d hit him was blindfolded.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

Participants in the “challenge” don blindfolds and try to perform ordinary tasks, imitating the characters in “Bird Box,” who must cover their eyes lest they see something unspecified yet horrific that drives them to suicide. Ironically, the teen very nearly committed suicide herself trying to copy the film, and one of the film's characters does commit suicide by driving (un-blindfolded) into oncoming traffic.

“Honestly, I’m almost embarrassed to have to say ‘Don’t drive with your eyes covered,’ but you know apparently we do have to say that,” said Travis Lyman of the Layton Police. “It really puts everyone at risk,” he added, calling the stunt “inexcusable.”

Also on rt.com ‘Don’t try this at home!’ Netflix warns viewers about imitating blindfolded Bird Box stunts

Lyman’s disbelief echoes Netflix’s own warning earlier this month after the “challenge” started going viral, which cautioned fans not to hurt themselves while reenacting the meme. The disingenuous tweet – Netflix claimed not to know how the “challenge” had started, despite seeding the hashtag #BirdBoxChallenge weeks before releasing the film – sparked predictable eye-rolling among the thankfully large segment of the population that realizes films aren’t real, even if you watch them at home.

