‘Going gay for a month?’ YouTuber Logan Paul roasted again, 1yr after ‘suicide forest’ fiasco

Published time: 12 Jan, 2019 01:34 Edited time: 12 Jan, 2019 01:58
© Reuters / Phil McCarten
Perennial attention-seeker Logan Paul has outdone himself by claiming he is going to spend March living as a gay man, on a podcast that has drawn withering responses from the internet as he tries to one-up last year’s scandal.

The YouTuber announced he and podcast co-host Mike Majlak would go gay for “male-only” March – following a less-inflammatory “sober vegan” January and “fatal” February. “We’re going to attempt to go gay for just one month,” explained Paul; “and then go back,” Majlak quickly added, as if to head off any speculation that he might actually be gay.

via ytCropper

Clearly missing the attention he got from his scandalous "suicide forest" video, which led YouTube to temporarily "cut business ties" with the vlogger despite the millions of dollars they've made off him and his 18 million subscribers, Paul succeeded in offending plenty of people.

(bonus points for use of the term "problematic"!)

Also on rt.com Viewers SHRED Ellen DeGeneres for forgiving Kevin Hart over 10yr-old homophobic tweets

But others saw desperation beneath his deliberately outrageous schtick.

Others were, quite simply, bored of the YouTube star.

Despite outraged calls for Paul's channel to be taken down after he filmed himself and his friends finding a dead body in Japan's Aokihagara "suicide forest," including a petition with thousands of signatures, YouTube merely removed him from its premium ad program and cancelled his role in an upcoming series, leaving the door open to other revenue streams.

While he filmed a verbose apology ("I promise to be better") to his followers afterwards, it's clear the only thing Paul actually learned from that experience is that there's no such thing as bad publicity.

