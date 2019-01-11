‘Hiring flat-Earther to teach geography’: Russiagater to lecture on 'hybrid warfare' at Georgetown

An “information warfare expert” spending her days spinning anti-Russian rhetoric on Twitter has now gotten the chance to do so in the name of 'education' – teaching a course on "hybrid warfare" at Georgetown University.

Molly McKew, known for claiming that the Russian nuclear doctrine allows for "nuking its own people" (it doesn't) and peddling the so-called "Gerasimov doctrine" of hybrid warfare (it doesn't exist), among other things, will now be passing on her ideas to the students of one of America's most prestigious schools – the Georgetown University.

First (dreary) day as an adjunct professor at Georgetown, where I will be tormenting my new students for a whooooooooole semester on Russian hybrid warfare.



Admittedly, this campus does dreary well.



Wish me (and them) luck! pic.twitter.com/m9UqCK2Ne9 — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 9, 2019

The course description lists almost everything the US establishment and media have accused Russia of in recent years: "The cyberattack against Estonia in 2007, the invasion of Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Bots, trolls, and information operations," all part of "the Kremlin's new way of war" that "targets our societies and citizens."

McKew stands out even among the crowd of "experts" who've made it their livelihood to find Russian hybrid warfare around every corner. In her blue-ticked Twitter feed dedicated almost entirely to the evilness of Putin, she has linked Kremlin to the whistleblower-turned-transgender-activist Chelsea Manning's Senate run, the deadly violence at the August 2017 Charlottesville rally, and more recently, to "trolls posing as gay men trying to falsely link LGBT acceptance to pedophilia."

Enshrining McKew's "expertise" in a Georgetown course has about as much to do with academia as "hiring a flat-Earther to teach in a geography department," another Georgetown academic points out.

anyway, to sum up:

1) McKew is about as qualified to teach a class on Russian hybrid warfare as any given content mill click farmer. Her one contribution to the "literature," the so-called Gerasimov Doctrine, has been repeatedly debunked as a paranoid chimera — Greg Афиногенов (@athenogenes) January 11, 2019

While McKew was not the inventor of the "Gerasimov doctrine", she was one of its heaviest peddlers, ever since her alarmist 2017 piece in Politico. The "doctrine" has since been debunked, unlike McKew's status as a "Russia expert."

2) she has a habit of smearing people on the basis of national origin, among other incredibly flimsy pretexts

3) she habitually acts as an agent of foreign governments without revealing this status. right now she appears to be on the payroll of the Estonian government — Greg Афиногенов (@athenogenes) January 11, 2019

Indeed, she has no problem with personal attacks, like this one against "stinking" Julian Assange (who is, it goes without saying, "a front for Russian intelligence").

She has been registered as a foreign agent lobbying on behalf of Georgia (where she was an advisor to the very anti-Russian President Mikhail Saakashvili) and Moldova.

4) a student who takes her class will not know which of her ideas are truth, which are credible suppositions, and which are complete fabrications. her fantasies about an imminent Russo-Estonian War are only the latest in a long career of unhinged fearmongering. — Greg Афиногенов (@athenogenes) January 11, 2019

Even media voices with less-than-favorable (but more level-headed) views of Putin's Russia are wary of McKew's "expert opinion", like Leonid Bershidsky, who emigrated from Russia after the 2014 "annexation" of Crimea, or Masha Gessen, an LGBT rights activist and outspoken critic of Putin.

Famous Russia expert Molly McKew blocked me some time ago for asking if she speaks Russian, but apparently keeps ranting about how I'm a Putin agent. I'm not a nice person, but I do feel for her. It must be depressing to be someone like that. — Leonid Bershidsky (@Bershidsky) November 15, 2017

McKew has dismissed Gessen's writings – because Gessen is Russian, of course.

I'm not really sure why we have so many Russians writing about US politics & telling us with authority that we should see ourselves as the Kremlin sees us rather than believe the assessments of US+allied intelligence agencies. But that's what Putin wants. https://t.co/o56bhvyh4q — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) February 20, 2018

