Missing girl Jayme Closs found 3 months after parents shot dead in their home

A teenage girl, missing for months after her parents were shot dead in the family home, has been found alive in Wisconsin after she approached a dogwalker for help.

Jamie Closs was found in Gordon, about 66 miles from where she was last seen, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. A suspect was taken into custody soon after the 13-year-old was found.

Closs vanished on October 15, 2018. A 911 call was made from her mother’s phone at 1am, but the caller didn’t speak and the dispatcher could hear yelling in the background. Police arrived minutes later and found her parents, James and Denise Closs, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe the teenage girl may have been in the house at the time of the murder and had been searching for her.

“We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation,” said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald of Barron County Sheriff's Department after Closs was found.

A woman reportedly called the police after she spotted Closs while out walking her dog, telling WCCO that the young teen approached her and said she needed help.

“I was at the right place at the right time,” the woman said.

Local authorities are holding a press conference on Friday at 10am to provide more information on the case.

