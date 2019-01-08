HomeUSA News

Dancer who lost leg in Boston Marathon bombing hit by car while training for ANOTHER marathon

©  AdrianneHaslet.com/Adrianne Haslet-Davis
Adrianne Haslet, a ballroom dancer who lost her leg in the 2013 terrorist attack, and rose to fame for her never-say-die attitude, asked “haven’t I been through enough?” after suffering injuries requiring multiple new surgeries.

“Struck by a car on Commonwealth Avenue [in Boston], while on a crosswalk,” Haslet, 38, wrote on her Instagram, next to a picture of herself on a hospital bed, in a neck brace, with multiple drips attached.

“Thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body… I’m completely broken. More surgery to come.”

Haslet was just a spectator at the finish line of the Boston Marathon when the pressure cooker bomb blew off her leg below the knee in April 2013, one of nineteen people to lose a limb, alongside the three who died.

Within months she became the face of the survivors, even fulfilling her dream of dancing again on stage with a custom-made prosthetic limb, and featuring in the US TV show Dancing with the Stars.

In recent years, she had taken up running, and was training for a marathon, when she was mowed down at around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. The driver, who has not been named, stopped at the scene and told police that it was dark and raining, and that Haslet was wearing dark-colored clothes herself.

On Tuesday, Haslet said that she had undergone a second round of post-accident surgery that took over eight hours, and did not yet know about a potential “path to mobility.”

“I’m still in disbelief. How does this even happen? Haven’t I been through enough?” she asked through Instagram.

