TESLA driver tries and fails to refuel electric car at gas station as onlookers laugh (VIDEO)

The electric vehicle revolution was always going to encounter a few bumps in the road along the way, but one driver was filmed almost at her wit’s end, moments from disaster trying to refuel her Tesla.

The video, filmed in the US, shows the unnamed woman desperately trying to fill her Tesla up with gasoline. The majority of gas stations in the US are self-service, and station employees seemingly didn’t notice the potentially explosive fill-up taking place a few yards away. Tesla’s entire fleet of vehicles are electric-only.

The video has already racked up an impressive 11 million views since it was posted on Saturday.

Now, you could forgive the bemused motorist a little, as hybrid cars did predate the fully-electric Tesla fleet. But judging by the online reaction, many were jealous of the woman’s apparent wealth more so than they were understanding of her confusion.

The Tesla driver becomes increasingly frustrated as she searches for the fuel tank on the outside of her electric vehicle.

When she eventually finds the electric charging port and tries to insert the fuel pump into it, a passerby intervenes to put her out of her misery. The two share a laugh and part ways.

Others questioned the authenticity of the video, however.

Several other users were markedly more sympathetic to the confused woman.

