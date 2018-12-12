HomeWorld News

Giant blaze rips through Google’s office in ‘China’s Silicon Valley’ (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Giant blaze rips through Google’s office in ‘China’s Silicon Valley’ (VIDEO)
Google's Beijing office on fire © YouTube / need to know
A roaring fire burst through the roof and caused mass evacuations at Google’s office in Beijing’s Zhongguancun tech district – known as China’s Silicon Valley.

The fire, which broke out at 11am local time, burned through the roof of Google’s glass-fronted office building, sending a plume of thick, black smoke into the air.

Employees inside were evacuated from the building, but allowed to return later on, tech journalist Raymond Zhong reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The news came just hours after a bomb threat led police in California to evacuate Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters. No suspicious packages were found, and the all clear was sounded late Tuesday afternoon.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies