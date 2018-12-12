Bomb threat triggers evacuation at Facebook Menlo Park campus

A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of at least one building at Facebook’s Menlo Park office campus.

The San Mateo bomb squad was deployed to the scene and authorities called on the public to avoid the block of Jefferson Drive, where the offices housing Facebook and Instagram are located. They were tipped off by an anonymous phone call to New York City Crime Stoppers, according to ABC.

#UPDATE: Tip about threat to Facebook campus came from NYPD's Crimestopper Unit, which in turn notified Menlo Park Police.

LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/Xfi07wxCWypic.twitter.com/FvATOPBksR — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 12, 2018

Facebook relocated to the Menlo Park site in 2012 and announced plans in March to build a 465,000 square-foot new building on the campus.

