Loyal dog guards burned down house weeks after California wildfire (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

The California Camp Fire unleashed a ferocious wave of fiery destruction that caught most residents unaware; many were forced to leave behind their loyal pets, fearing they’d never see them again. But never give up hope.

The Gaylord family were forced to abandon their two dogs, Madison and Miguel last month, such was the pace of the November Camp Fire which burned roughly 153,000 acres of land killing at least 85 people in the process.

Gaylord was reunited with Miguel who had fled almost 100 miles to escape a fiery death. He was spotted by animal rescuer Shayla Sullivan who managed to track him down and return him to the Gaylord family.

Watching the unprecedented destruction left in the wake of the worst wildfire in California history, hope for Madison’s survival remained, but just barely.

However, upon their return they were greeted, miraculously, by their smiling, loyal companion, tail a-wagging, who was waiting for them among the charred remains of their former home in Paradise, California.

"There's our dog, waiting," Andrea Gaylord told KXTV. "Imagine the loyalty of hanging in through the worst of circumstances and being here waiting. It was so emotional."

"You could never ask for better animals."

It remains unclear how exactly the Anatolian Shepherd mix Madison survived. The outdoor guard dog was first spotted by animal rescue organization K9 Paw Print Rescue who checked in on the charred residence at Gaylord’s request.

Sullivan left food and water for the brave and loyal dog as well as a piece of clothing that smelled like his adopted mother “to keep Madison’s hope alive until his people could return.”

Thankfully, this wasn’t the only miraculous reunion from the horrific and destructive wildfires; Courtney Werblow and her family shared a similar experience with their feline companion. The Camp Fire prevented them from returning to save their beloved cat Timber.

In an emotional video posted to Facebook, Werblow spots a furry friend ambling towards and new straight away that her cat had survived aunts all the odds.

"You made it! You made it! It's okay baby. We are right here. We are here for you!" Werblow says.

