'Feed a fed horse': PETA suggests butchering idioms to avoid 'anti-animal' language

PETA is stepping forward to defend animals against not only physical violence, but verbal “microaggressions” as well in a bizarre attempt at adding non-humans to the list of groups “protected” by political correctness.

The animal rights group posted what it must have thought was a helpful graphic suggesting animal lovers stop using oppressive phrases like “kill two birds with one stone” and replace them with kinder, gentler alternatives like “feed two birds with one scone.”

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Not only do the PC editions of the time-tested idioms make little sense – Twitter was quick to point out how where there's a will, there's a way to find someone who will be offended by even the "correct" version.

Offensive to birds who don't like scones. Offensive to test-tube babies. Offensive to overfed horses. Offensive to Poland. Offensive to people who have been hurt by thorns, and also to kidnapped flowers. Two can play at this game, phoque off. — Neptunium Fluoride (@ntfluoride) December 5, 2018

Please apologize to people with gluten allergies for your callous use of the word bagels — Brett Bosse (@brett8055) December 5, 2018

Piggybacking on political correctness in an era where “social justice warriors” are widely mocked for taking their crusade into the realm of the ridiculous was probably not the best marketing decision – even PETA supporters cringed.

You know, I’m an environmental activist, and this post makes even me want to take up hunting as a hobby. Thanks, PETA! — MikeTheHuman113 (@MikeIsAHuman) December 5, 2018

PETA’s supposed mission – the ethical treatment of animals – has still got a long way to go. Between animal testing, growing global meat consumption and the fur trade, one would think the group has its hands full enough not to play language police, especially since “removing speciesism from your daily conversations” seems to be even tougher for people to stomach than removing meat from their diets.

I tried to tell a gangster that “sleeping with the fishes” wasn’t acceptable but he shot me in the butt :( — Charlie (@MyNamesChai) December 5, 2018

Looks like PETA screwed the pooch on that one. — Brandon Tompkins 🇺🇲 (@SpecialAgentBT) December 5, 2018

Do you expect me just to stop cold turkey? — Chris Egan (@cwegan) December 5, 2018 If you're so against using animal terms why you tweeting? Seems a bit double standarded if you ask me. 🤨 — Massive with a capital BIG (@drakebigshep) December 5, 2018

