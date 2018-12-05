Afghanistan ready to talk with Taliban without preconditions, discuss changes to Constitution -Kabul
HomeWorld News

'Feed a fed horse': PETA suggests butchering idioms to avoid 'anti-animal' language

Get short URL
'Feed a fed horse': PETA suggests butchering idioms to avoid 'anti-animal' language
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Nicolas Liponne
PETA is stepping forward to defend animals against not only physical violence, but verbal “microaggressions” as well in a bizarre attempt at adding non-humans to the list of groups “protected” by political correctness.

The animal rights group posted what it must have thought was a helpful graphic suggesting animal lovers stop using oppressive phrases like “kill two birds with one stone” and replace them with kinder, gentler alternatives like “feed two birds with one scone.”

Not only do the PC editions of the time-tested idioms make little sense – Twitter was quick to point out how where there's a will, there's a way to find someone who will be offended by even the "correct" version.

Piggybacking on political correctness in an era where “social justice warriors” are widely mocked for taking their crusade into the realm of the ridiculous was probably not the best marketing decision – even PETA supporters cringed.

PETA’s supposed mission – the ethical treatment of animals – has still got a long way to go. Between animal testing, growing global meat consumption and the fur trade, one would think the group has its hands full enough not to play language police, especially since “removing speciesism from your daily conversations” seems to be even tougher for people to stomach than removing meat from their diets. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies