Mexico to deport 500 migrants who tried to ‘violently’ force their way into US

After US border guards used tear gas to repel a group of migrants who tried to break through from Mexico at a closed crossing, Mexico is saying it will deport 500 of those involved in the chaotic incident.

Mexican authorities told the press that they will be deporting 500 people involved in a demonstration which turned into a mass gate-crashing attempt, for “illegally” and “violently” rushing Mexican police at the San Ysidro entry port in Tijuana.

The border is the most active entry point between the US and Mexico, and facilitates nearly 100,000 crossings a day. The port was completely shut down after migrants impatient with long waiting processes and uncertainties of the US asylum process attempted to force their way into the US. After the failed attempt to brush past border guards, migrants began breaking holes through the border fence nearby, prompting the US to respond firing tear gas at the crowds. The port was eventually reopened following hours of closure during the conflict.

The demonstration was made up of members of a caravan of over 7,000 immigrants from central America seeking to apply for asylum in the US. Around 5,000 are currently being housed in a converted sports stadium in Mexico while they wait to submit applications. US president Donald Trump has responded saying that no crossings will be made, and that asylum seekers will await their decisions outside US borders.

