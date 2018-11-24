‘Obsessed’: Ocasio-Cortez slams FOX News in Spanish for discussing her shoes in prime time
FOX staged a live four-person panel on Saturday to talk about the beaten up pair of shoes, which became a part of an exhibit of clothes empowering women after Ocasio-Cortez wore them during her sensational campaign for Congress.
Fox News talks @Ocasio2018’s shoes, the new Obama Tan Suit pic.twitter.com/O6GTvMc1Rm— Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) November 24, 2018
Unexpectedly, the hosts had a lot of positive things to say about the New York Democrat this time around. While they couldn’t share any of her political ideas, they all agreed that the footwear fully deserved to be in a museum due to the hard work she put in. Ocasio-Cortez’s socialist views were also grilled, but briefly and only in the final seconds of the segment.
We can’t think of a better example of fashion from the frontline: U.S. Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York’s 14th district has loaned us her first pair of campaigning shoes. “I knocked doors until rainwater came through my soles,” she tweeted back in June. These shoes represent the hard work, dedication, determination, and commitment of the youngest woman ever elected to Congress 👟👟👟 Thank you @ocasio2018 for being part of “WOMEN EMPOWERED: Fashions from the Frontline.” 💛💛💛 Exhibit opens December 6 (with reception 5-7 PM) on Level T of the Human Ecology Building ✨ #frontlinefashions #cornellcostumecollection #campaignshoes #alexandriaocasiocortez #empoweredwomen
When users on Twitter, informed her of the content of the FOX broadcast, the Representative-elect replied with a line from a song by a Spanish-language US band, Aventura, which translates as “No, it’s not love, what you feel is called obsession.”
🎶 No, no es amor/— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018
Lo que tú sientes, se llama obsesión 🎶 https://t.co/hQOlEbt26t
For those not fluent in Spanish, the former bartender and the youngest woman in history to be elected to Congress advised “Obsessed” by Mariah Carey instead.
(For our monolingual friends, just play Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” here instead)— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018
One of the commentators joked that FOX would now require the services of an interpreter to be able to understand and responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s jab.
Don’t worry, Fox News has made it clear that they are far superior to + more intelligent than me, who they’ve called a “little, simple person.” So I’m sure catching up to me in spoken languages shouldn’t be a problem for them.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018
One down. Just a few more to go! 😊 https://t.co/q2s4mYlfKl
The 29-year-old politician, who delivered a shock upset to incumbent Democrat Rep. Joseph Crowley in the primaries in June, responded that the channel “has made it clear that they are far superior to [and] more intelligent than me, who they’ve called a ‘little, simple person.’”
Earlier in November, FOX already ripped into Ocasio-Cortez after she claimed she would have to wait for her Congress salary to kick in so that she could afford a place to stay in Washington.
The hosts said that it was a “brilliant political line” from the future congresswoman, who was only pretending to be a “little, simple person.” They also pointed out that the “multi thousand-dollar outfits” she was seen wearing in public could’ve well paid that rent.
Ocasio-Cortez’s interview in September was accompanied by photos of her wearing a posh suite and Manolo Blahnik shoes, which together cost around $3,500, according to the media.
The young politician retaliated by saying that it was “very revealing to see how gleefully Fox News hosts crack jokes about working-class people.”
“It is bizarre to see 1%-salaried anchors laugh at the US housing crisis,” she added.
