HomeUS News

GTA Utah: Teens take joyride in a stolen private plane

Get short URL
GTA Utah: Teens take joyride in a stolen private plane
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Pete Walentin
Two teenage boys have been arrested after stealing an airplane from a private airstrip in rural Utah.

For rebellious teens across America, ‘borrowing’ someone else’s car for a short ride is something of a right of passage – but two Utah teens took the joyride to new heights, stealing an airplane from a private airstrip and taking to the skies.

The 14 and 15 year old boys had recently left a group home and were staying with friends in the area, according to the Uintah County sheriff’s office. In order to get to the airstrip, the boys first acquisitioned a tractor, which somehow didn’t attract enough attention to thwart the efforts of the determined pair.

After stealing the small single-engine Cessna, the boys flew around 15 miles along highway 40 before making a successful landing at Vernal Regional Airport. How they managed to start, fly and land the plane without incident, remains a mystery. Both are now in custody at the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center. The courts would be advised to consider the two a flight risk.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies