GTA Utah: Teens take joyride in a stolen private plane
For rebellious teens across America, ‘borrowing’ someone else’s car for a short ride is something of a right of passage – but two Utah teens took the joyride to new heights, stealing an airplane from a private airstrip and taking to the skies.
The 14 and 15 year old boys had recently left a group home and were staying with friends in the area, according to the Uintah County sheriff’s office. In order to get to the airstrip, the boys first acquisitioned a tractor, which somehow didn’t attract enough attention to thwart the efforts of the determined pair.
On Nov. 22, 2018, two teenage boys were arrested near the Vernal Regional Airport after landing a small plane they had stolen from from a private airstrip in Jensen, Uintah County.
After stealing the small single-engine Cessna, the boys flew around 15 miles along highway 40 before making a successful landing at Vernal Regional Airport. How they managed to start, fly and land the plane without incident, remains a mystery. Both are now in custody at the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center. The courts would be advised to consider the two a flight risk.
