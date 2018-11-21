INFERNO on Brooklyn Bridge as vehicles collide, shutting down traffic (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

One person has been killed and five others injured after a four-car crash caused a massive inferno on the Brooklyn Bridge, according to local media.

The vehicles involved in the accident collided on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge just after 7am on Wednesday, according to ABC 7. Three of the four vehicles caught on fire.

A video posted online shows thick black plumes of smoke rising from the vehicles.

(DUMBO, Brooklyn) Car Fire on Brooklyn Bridge — Three vehicles are engulfed in flames and emitting black smoke. FDNY are working to extinguish. https://t.co/ZZylzeGxIYhttps://t.co/NJeFbCb2mu#CitizenAppNYCpic.twitter.com/fSTLV8wIIF — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) November 21, 2018

One person on Twitter reported hearing a "bang" before seeing the fire.

Huge fire on Brooklyn bridge. Heard a bang and here it is. #NYCpic.twitter.com/bDBUSdytw4 — Alex Yaggy (@alexyaggy) November 21, 2018

Firefighters are currently working to put out the blaze.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA — FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018

One photo appears to show one of the cars completely gutted by the fire, with only its frame left remaining.

Brooklyn Bridge all directions are closed, due to multiple cars on fire. pic.twitter.com/dTfTA9Zlh8

Via @WMSBG — Niyes 24 (@Niyes24) November 21, 2018

All lanes of the bridge were originally closed in both directions, though the Manhattan-bound side was later reopened. The NYPD's chief of transportation has tweeted that commuters should use alternate routes.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!