INFERNO on Brooklyn Bridge as vehicles collide, shutting down traffic (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

© Twitter / Alex Yaggy
One person has been killed and five others injured after a four-car crash caused a massive inferno on the Brooklyn Bridge, according to local media.

The vehicles involved in the accident collided on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge just after 7am on Wednesday, according to ABC 7. Three of the four vehicles caught on fire.

A video posted online shows thick black plumes of smoke rising from the vehicles.

One person on Twitter reported hearing a "bang" before seeing the fire. 

Firefighters are currently working to put out the blaze. 

One photo appears to show one of the cars completely gutted by the fire, with only its frame left remaining. 

All lanes of the bridge were originally closed in both directions, though the Manhattan-bound side was later reopened. The NYPD's chief of transportation has tweeted that commuters should use alternate routes.

