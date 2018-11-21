McDonalds employee filmed screaming at black teens to get out with gunman outside (VIDEO)

A Minnesota McDonalds is facing popular backlash after a pair of videos appearing to show employees kicking a group of black Muslim teenagers out of the store – and into the sights of a gunman who’d threatened them – went viral.

Adding insult to injury, when the teens tried to explain why they didn’t want to leave, one of the employees allegedly told them the man “must have had a good reason” to pull out his gun.

@McDonalds is this what you stand for? We were just trying to order when this man said racist remarks, claimed to be touched (when really he pushed a kid as seen on video) pulled a gun out on kids and you still kick us out knowing we’re in danger? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3vKXsxhuwH — f💓 (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

After yelling you also add “if he pulled out a gun it’s for a reason”. There should be no reason that a man pulled out a gun on children just trying to order their food. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/fg1LByNBbL — f💓 (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

According to Farida Osman, who tweeted the videos, the altercation began when a man in line behind Osman and her friends lost his patience waiting for them to pay for their food and made a derogatory remark, offending Osman’s friend. The two exchanged words and the man began swearing. Feeling threatened, the girls called their male friends over to the line.

The video begins with the man apparently pulling a gun – while the weapon is not visible, the teens shout and scatter – and then backing out of the McDonalds. Two employees demand the teenagers leave, one screaming and swearing at the group until a (white) customer steps in to defend them and recommends calling the police.

During the break between the videos, the male employee made the comment about the gunman having a reason to point his weapon at the group, says Osman, who shared her story with Muslimgirl.com. Because the employees wasted time screaming at the teens, the gunman was long gone by the time they heeded the other customer’s advice and called the cops.

Hey @McDonalds what are you doing??



A man harassed these girls & pulls a gun on them—and instead of calling the cops—you kick the girls out of your store?!😳



Are you *trying* to get them killed?



This is atrocious!



POC & White Allies: Record Everythingpic.twitter.com/d4TTOQMACn — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) November 20, 2018

As social media predictably lit up in outrage, franchise manager Paul Ostergaard attempted to mitigate the damage, telling Muslimgirl.com, “Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and employees. We take this matter seriously and are working with local law enforcement while we investigate the situation.”

About that horrible manager you had cussing out customers & kicking them out with an angry man wielding a gun at them... you gonna do ANYTHING about that garbage? No? That's right... McDonald's is trash, always has been, always will be. — Vicky (@VickyMeppen) November 20, 2018

The man with the gun should be arrested, and the manager of the store should be fired immediately. What do you have to say about this @McDonalds ? Is it your policy to kick kids out of your stores when a crazy man with a gun is out there waiting for them? https://t.co/aFxQeEOcIa — Rachel Ward (@RachelWard) November 20, 2018

Earlier this week, a Minnesota Chipotle manager was fired after a video of her refusing service to a group of black men went viral. It soon emerged that the men had a history of eating without paying – “dining and dashing” – and the manager was offered her job back.

