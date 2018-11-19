Multiple victims after shots fired near Chicago's Mercy Hospital

Chicago police are responding to a possible active shooter situation near the city's Mercy Hospital. Multiple victims have been shot, and the public are advised to avoid the area.

According to dispatch reports cited by local media, a woman and an officer have been shot. At least one possible offender has also been shot, the Chicago police chief communications officer tweeted.

Police are conducting a search of the hospital, which has been evacuated.

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/yHe19SN8SY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

The wounded officer is in critical condition but "receiving excellent care," Chicago PD tweeted, asking the public for prayers.

WMAQ-TV is reporting four victims in critical condition, citing the fire department. Local media reports speak of as many as six victims, but there has been no official confirmation as of yet.

A witness told WBBM-TV that a man shot a woman in the parking lot after an argument, then entered the hospital and kept shooting. Another witness saw a man shooting someone on the ground repeatedly, until police arrived and exchanged fire with the attacker.

"I turned around to my right and I see a man shooting someone on the ground": A man who was waiting for results in Chicago's Mercy Hospital describes seeing the active shooter there pic.twitter.com/79GCK88vG4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018

One of the nearby schools that was locked down is being released, but the police are maintaining a "tight perimeter" around the hospital, blocking all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The Mercy Hospital incident follows another lethal weekend in Chicago, with two people killed and 19 wounded in shootings across the city.

