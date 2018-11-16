Death toll in raging California wildfires jumps to 63, list of missing doubles to 600+
The deadliest fire in California’s history continues to burn uncontained as recovery teams find more and more bodies. With 63 victims confirmed so far, the local sheriff says there are over 600 reports of missing persons.
The towns of Paradise and Butte were all but leveled in the blaze, which engulfed 8,700 homes and spread across over 140,000 acres. California governor Jerry Brown described the scene as a “war zone.”
READ MORE: California wildfire rips through nuclear waste site, fueling airborne toxin risk concerns
DETAILS TO FOLLOW