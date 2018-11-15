‘Dark grey smoke started coming out’: PHOTOS show burned iPhone ‘after OS update’

An iPhone X was left melted, charred and cracked after it reportedly exploded following an operating system update. Hair-raising photos of the damaged device were shared on social media.

In a shocking Twitter post, Rahel Mohamad said he was simply updating his iPhone X to the latest system, iOS 12.1, when the appalling incident occurred. He shared some alarming photos showing the severely damaged phone with a melted cover screen and major burn marks.

@Apple iPhone X just got hot and exploded in the process of upgrading to 12.1 IOS. What’s going on here??? pic.twitter.com/OhljIICJan — Rocky Mohamadali (@rocky_mohamad) November 14, 2018

“Dark grey smoke started coming from the phone,” Mohamad, who lives in Washington, told Gadget360. “The update was completed and as soon as the phone turned on it started to smoke and caught fire.”

He said he had been charging the device using an Apple Lightning Cable and Wall Adapter while the phone was updating, but removed it from the charger when he suddenly noticed it was becoming hot.

“When I held the phone it was very hot and I drop [sic] the phone immediately. Then it started to smoke,” he explained of the terrifying incident.

Apple responded to Mohamad’s tweet with a remarkably staid message, noting: “That’s definitely not expected behavior.”

That's definitely not expected behavior. DM us, so we can look into this with you: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) November 14, 2018

In a later message pointing out that the tech giant said it couldn’t meet with him about the strange self-destructing phone for a week, Mohamad said he had resorted to simply mailing his phone to Apple so they could investigate.

RT has contacted the company for comment on the incident.

While Apple hasn’t suffered from as many exploding phones as rival Samsung, this isn’t the first reported iPhone self-detonation. In May, an iPhone 6 exploded when it was charging in a Las Vegas repair store, while last February, an iPhone 7 blew up in Arizona.

