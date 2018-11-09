Police respond to shooting reports at North Carolina high school

Police in North Carolina are responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School, near Wilmington. Law enforcement sources say the scene is “still active.”

Local law enforcement responded to a call from the school some time around 6.30am on Friday.

Law enforcement in @PenderCounty_NC is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School this morning. According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene. #ILM#Brunsco#Pender#CapeFear — Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) November 9, 2018

“It’s extremely busy right now,” an emergency dispatcher told Time magazine. “All of our units are trying to take this person into custody.”

Unconfirmed reports from social media suggest that the shooter may be on the roof of the school.

Surf City Middle School, just over 8 miles from Topsail, has also reportedly been placed on lockdown.

Surf City Middle School is also on lockdown. My wife was turned around by the police when she took our son to school. — Marlon Weems (@GeekTrader) November 9, 2018

Topsail High School was placed on lockdown in May, after a student brought a large hunting knife onto campus. Upon hearing of the lockdown, another student brought a semiautomatic rifle, and told deputies that he brought the gun to stop a potential shooter.

In February, another 14-year-old Topsail student was charged with threatening to shoot up the school on social media.

