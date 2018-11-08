WATCH: SWAT team & survivors rescue California mass shooting victims

Armed police have been filmed pulling injured people from the scene of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, in which 12 people were killed, including a police officer.

Local news crews filmed the armed unit rescuing victims from the scene and preparing to storm the premises while the gunman was still believed at large.

#MassShooting in California.

Gunman opening fire in #BorderlineBarGrill hosting college night. The shooter is dead. Right now, we know 11 ppl are injured, including a Deputy, seen dragged out of bldg. Multiple people killed. @nbc6#borderlineshootingpic.twitter.com/0euioQ01J3 — Vanessa Morales (@NewsDeskChica) November 8, 2018

It was later confirmed by The Ventura County Sheriff that the shooter had died. Witnesses reported he shot the bouncer before deploying smoke grenades and opening fire on the crowd. Reports indicate the shooter indiscriminately fired roughly 30 rounds in the venue, which was hosting a student night at the time of the attack.

Survivors used bar stools to smash the windows and flee the carnage and escape to a nearby gas station.

'He shot the front doorman... just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl...' - #Borderline Bar shooting eyewitnesshttps://t.co/QZM2nRLMwq — RT (@RT_com) November 8, 2018

Local, state and federal law enforcement have cordoned off the scene. No motive for the shooting has yet been announced.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!