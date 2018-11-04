‘Porno hitman’!? SNL’s Pete Davidson blasted for mocking war veteran who lost eye in Afghanistan

A grinning Pete Davidson caught hell online for making fun of a wounded Navy SEAL and congressional candidate, saying his eyepatch made him look like a “hitman in a porno movie.”

As part of a Saturday Night Live segment mocking the physical appearance of –mostly Republican– midterm election candidates, Davidson singled out former Navy Seal and Texas congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, who wears an eyepatch since an IED blast almost took his sight in Afghanistan.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas,” Davidson said, “and not a hitman in a porno movie.”

“I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in a war or whatever,” Davidson added as the audience laughed, before giggling himself.

Davidson moved swiftly on, but conservatives on Twitter were unamused.

If AIDS took human form it would look like Pete Davidson. https://t.co/pf9oo4KNDp — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 4, 2018

Pete Davidson making fun of a one-eyed war hero is only marginally worse than Kate McKinnon singing “Hallelujah” after Hillary lost. The McKinnon thing is actually probably worse, since there was no universe in which it’d be funny, and the Davidson thing is at least a joke. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 4, 2018

Pete Davidson on #SNL mocking a War Veteran who lost his eye for his country, is the sickest thing ever.



He should be immediately fired and never be able to find a job in comedy again.@ArianaGrande was right to breakup with his blood deprived ass! — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) November 4, 2018

Pete Davidson mocking GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw because he wears an eyepatch after he lost right eye in an IED blast as a Navy SEAL was truly abhorrent and rotten to the core. And the fact that so-called "joke" was approved by an entire staff of writers is horrific. #SNL — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 4, 2018

I don’t watch TV. I dont even have cable. But I caught a clip online of Pete Davidson on #SNL mocking @DanCrenshawTX a war veteran who lost his eye serving his country. Completely disgusting behavior. pic.twitter.com/f8AWWkaTqK — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) November 4, 2018

The National Republican Congressional Committee demanded an apology from Davidson on Sunday, releasing a statement saying “Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country” – a reference to Davidson’s high-profile breakup with singer Ariana Grande.

According to his campaign website, Crenshaw was hit by an IED blast while on his third deployment in Afghanistan in 2012. The blast completely obliterated Crenshaw’s right eye and left him blind in the left, but doctors were able to restore his sight in this eye. Following his injury, Crenshaw deployed twice again, once to the Middle East and once to South Korea.

Among the other candidates insulted by Davidson on Saturday were Florida Senate candidate Rick Scott, who “looks like someone tried to whittle Bruce Willis out of a penis,” and Greg Pence –the vice-president’s brother– who was compared to “a Ken doll that spent a year in the river.”

Davidson, however, also mocked his own appearance too, saying he looks “like I make vape juice in a bathtub.”

