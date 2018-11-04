HomeUS News

‘Porno hitman’!? SNL’s Pete Davidson blasted for mocking war veteran who lost eye in Afghanistan

Pete Davidson mocks Dan Crenshaw © YouTube / Saturday Night LIve
A grinning Pete Davidson caught hell online for making fun of a wounded Navy SEAL and congressional candidate, saying his eyepatch made him look like a “hitman in a porno movie.”

As part of a Saturday Night Live segment mocking the physical appearance of –mostly Republican– midterm election candidates, Davidson singled out former Navy Seal and Texas congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, who wears an eyepatch since an IED blast almost took his sight in Afghanistan.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas,” Davidson said, “and not a hitman in a porno movie.”

“I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in a war or whatever,” Davidson added as the audience laughed, before giggling himself.

Davidson moved swiftly on, but conservatives on Twitter were unamused.

The National Republican Congressional Committee demanded an apology from Davidson on Sunday, releasing a statement saying “Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country” – a reference to Davidson’s high-profile breakup with singer Ariana Grande.

According to his campaign website, Crenshaw was hit by an IED blast while on his third deployment in Afghanistan in 2012. The blast completely obliterated Crenshaw’s right eye and left him blind in the left, but doctors were able to restore his sight in this eye. Following his injury, Crenshaw deployed twice again, once to the Middle East and once to South Korea.

Among the other candidates insulted by Davidson on Saturday were Florida Senate candidate Rick Scott, who “looks like someone tried to whittle Bruce Willis out of a penis,” and Greg Pence –the vice-president’s brother– who was compared to “a Ken doll that spent a year in the river.”

Davidson, however, also mocked his own appearance too, saying he looks “like I make vape juice in a bathtub.”

