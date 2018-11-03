Shooting triggers ‘shelter in place’ order at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire

A shooting incident has unfolded in Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire with students being asked to seek shelter as authorities search for the attacker.

Students were placed under lockdown shortly before 10:00pm local time after one gunshot was fired near the institution.

Police were searching for a gunman who, according to local media reports, shot a person who is not a Dartmouth College student, at the Christian Science Reading Room. Authorities were also investigating claims of multiple additional gunshots from “various campus locations.”

The situation is active. We have no confirmed updates at this time. Please continue to shelter in place. — Dartmouth (@dartmouth) November 3, 2018

A heavy police presence is reported at the scene. So far, there has been no official confirmation of any casualties.

We’re at the corner of School and Allen Streets and Hanover where police are investigating a shooting. Dartmouth college is asking students to shelter in place. The gunman is believed to still be at large. Updates to come @MyNBC5pic.twitter.com/G64sIKrKWh — Ross Ketschke (@RossMyNBC5) November 3, 2018

At 12:35am, nearly three hours after shooting was heard, Dartmouth lifted the ‘shelter in place’ order noting that police have cleared the area.



“The Hanover Police have responded to all related reports in the area and found nothing to indicate shots occurred in those locations,” the college said in a statement.

The police have yet to issue a statement of their own regarding the incident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!