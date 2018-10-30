‘Christian Rabbi’ fails to name Pittsburgh victims, asks people to pray for GOP at Pence rally

A ‘Christian Rabbi’ who offered prayers for victims of the Pittsburgh massacre failed to mention them by name and called upon people to pray for the GOP. Americans didn’t appear to find it patriotic.

Vice President Mike Pence held the rally in the Waterford Township of Detroit. It took place less than 48 hours after the Pittsburgh Synagogue tragedy and was opened by a rabbi who held a prayer to honor the victims.

Rabbi Loren Jacobs represents the Messianic synagogue Shema Yisrael based in Michigan. Though the followers call themselves members of Messianic Judaism, a combination of Christianity and Judaism, many of the main Jewish movements refuse to accept them as ‘true’ Jews.

Pence couldn’t possibly “have done something more offensive to Jews” than choose Jacobs to open the rally, people on Twitter were quick to point out.

Holy shit. This is astonishing. Pence could not possibly have done something more offensive to Jews https://t.co/2xAXea1xDY — David Nir (@DavidNir) October 29, 2018

Here's a little hint: If you think Jesus is the Messiah, you're not Jewish. You're part of that *other*, perfectly fine faith. But Jewish? No. https://t.co/rz0MnE63Eu — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 29, 2018

Dear Pence, please give up the pretense of Jewish presence. You are a Christian supremacist. We know that, you know that.



Also we will defeat you.



But in the meantime, just stop pretending and appropriating my people. https://t.co/dJGc62DmBM — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) October 30, 2018

Pence didn’t want an actual rabbi. His intent was to further insult Jewish people. — Claire Chapman (@blindecho22) October 29, 2018

Many wondered why Pence, a Evangelical Christian, refused to invite “an actual rabbi” to the event and slammed the “utter absence of humanity in the [US] administration.”

VP Pence apparently couldn't find an actual rabbi. Instead he got a Christian leader of a group of Christians who call themselves "Messianic Jews". Yeshua = Jesus. Actual Jews paying attention to this are outraged at this decision, btw. https://t.co/oyH6agKteX — Chris Savage (@Eclectablog) October 29, 2018

There are over 60 rabbis in Michigan & yet the only rabbi the Michigan RNC could find to offer a prayer for the 11 Jewish victims in Pittsburgh at the Mike Pence rally was a local Jews for Jesus rabbi? That's pathetic! https://t.co/TPmowce5m1#Jewish — Rabbi Jason Miller (@RabbiJason) October 30, 2018

Others blamed Pence for exploiting the tragedy that took the lives of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh this weekend, and claimed that he wants to mock Jewish traditions.

Mike Pence is exploiting the #SynagogueShooting to promote Christianity & GOP candidates, & the erosion of the Separation of Church & State. He insults & mocks the ancient Jewish tradition of commemorating the dead. #Republican#Antisemitism#GOP#Pittsburgh#TreeOfLifeShooting — Doppelganger (@ProfoundSustain) October 30, 2018

This is NOT an accident. Pence and his people know exactly what he's doing. — Ruby #NixAllSix Sinreich (@Ruby) October 29, 2018

With things already not in his favor, Jacobs, during his speech dedicated to the Pittsburgh massacre, failed to mention the victims’ names. Instead he ‘patriotically’ urged the people to pray for the Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Then, rather than praying for the victims and survivors of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack, Mike Pence's Christian Rabbi prays --by name-- for each Republican candidate on a list given to him. pic.twitter.com/nZ5Vj6MQs8 — Rafael Shimunov 🔥 (@rafaelshimunov) October 30, 2018

Dear lord. The Christian “rabbi” who Trump had come speak at his event to “honor” the synagogue victims — apparently, there are no Jewish rabbis in America — just prayed for all the Republican candidates by name! https://t.co/9pP5ZLyzsX — John Scare-avosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) October 30, 2018

this gentleman also prayed for the success of republican candidates by name, but did not mention the names of those slain in pittsburgh. needless to say, this weird, blasphemous burlesque of judaism is beyond insulting to those murdered for their faith https://t.co/Mq5ZfZJYYJ — Talia B Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) October 30, 2018

Normally, a Rabbi would open with Kaddish, a prayer for the dead - and list names of those taken. And blessings to the community at risk, Jews, immigrants, etc. Here, it is instead a prayer for Republican candidates to win on November 6 and a blessing for Mike Pence. — Rafael Shimunov 🔥 (@rafaelshimunov) October 30, 2018

It also seems that Pence didn’t even know who Jacobs was before the scandal started unfolding. All procedures were organized by GOP candidate Lena Epstein who in a lengthy statement explained her motivation, assuming that “we must unite as a nation — while embracing our religious differences.”

You’ve deeply offended every Jewish person in this nation and beyond. This hurts us. It’s a massive shanda — VOTE OR DIE 🔪💀🎃 (@EcoSexuality) October 30, 2018

If this was true at all why wouldn’t you invite a REAL Rabbi? Is it because none of them wanted to be part of this ?? I would not blame them - blame is all on you. — Jen H. (@jen1026) October 30, 2018

If you wanted unity, why have a guy there praying for Republicans but not victims? Why lie about such obvious things? — SamuHELL WilKILLINson (@samwilkinson) October 30, 2018

Have you no decency, Congresswoman? you invited a guy who pretends to be jewish to pray only for republican candidates in a time of heartbreak and tragedy. This is nothing but double speak designed for political ends. — keith kornman (@keithkornman) October 30, 2018

So uh this still doesn't explain why you didn't get an actual rabbi? This was insulting — the kid del toro (@osodeltoro) October 30, 2018

