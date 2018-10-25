Buy Huawei! China mocks claim they eavesdrop on Trump’s iPhone

After a claim that Donald Trump’s aides fear that Russia and China may be eavesdropping on the US president’s iPhone, Beijing suggested Trump should buy a Chinese device.

The report in the New York Times claimed that Trump’s aides have repeatedly called on the US President to stop using his Apple cellphones to communicate with old friends. They feared that Russian and Chinese intelligence may be tapping into the conversations. But Trump allegedly refused to give up the devices.

The protagonist of the story took to Twitter to dismiss it, branding it fake news, as he often does. He probably used one of those iPhones to do it.

The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Comments from China and Russia were dismissive. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said the publication was quite ironic, considering the US’ own record of tapping into the phones of foreign leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Her Chinese counterpart Hua Chunying too dismissed the US report and used the opportunity to promote a Chinese electronic manufacturer, while apparently mocking Trump’s ‘America first’ policy.

“If they are really very worried about Apple phones being bugged, then they can change to using Huawei,” she said. “If they are still not at ease, then in order to have an entirely secure device, they can stop using all forms of modern communication devices and cut off all ties with the outside world.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!