Multiple victims reported at Kentucky grocery store shooting

Several people have been shot in a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, police said. At least one person was killed, local media reported.

The incident took place inside the Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown, located on the outskirts of Louisville, the largest city of the state of Kentucky. The exact number of people affected by the incident remains unknown so far.

Breaking: Multiple victims reported following a shooting at a Kroger in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/zcWVJAouHu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 24, 2018

At least one person has been killed in a shootout, according to the local media. The eyewitnesses said they heard shot being fired inside the store and later saw two men exchanging gun fire in the parking of the grocery.

EMT who was shopping says woman’s body is under sheet in front of Jeffersontown @kroger He tried to help her and says she was caught between 2 people shooting at each other and died. @WDRBNewspic.twitter.com/thNi4xMSEq — Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) October 24, 2018

