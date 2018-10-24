HomeUS News

Multiple victims reported at Kentucky grocery store shooting

Several people have been shot in a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, police said. At least one person was killed, local media reported.

The incident took place inside the Kroger grocery store  in Jeffersontown, located on the outskirts of Louisville, the largest city of the state of Kentucky. The exact number of people affected by the incident remains unknown so far.

At least one person has been killed in a shootout, according to the local media. The eyewitnesses said they heard shot being fired inside the store and later saw two men exchanging gun fire in the parking of the grocery.

