WWII plane crashes on California freeway, pilot unharmed (PHOTOS, VIDEO

A single-engine WWII-era vintage plane has crashed into the divide of 101 freeway in Agoura Hills, California and caught fire. The pilot was taken from the burning wreckage, reportedly uninjured.

Fire engines were called to the site of the crash north of Liberty Canyon Road around 2 p.m. The plane – which appears to be a Focke-Wulf Fw 190, complete with Nazi-era German cross insignia on the wings – plunged from the air into the middle of the freeway.

BREAKING Vintage plane crashed on the 101 freeway in Agoura Hills, California (pic: @colepuente) pic.twitter.com/GF7baoTbEp — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) October 23, 2018

One of the wings landed upon the concrete road barrier, with the heavy impact apparently causing the aircraft's fuel tank to rupture and burst into flames.

It's unclear what made the pilot to attempt a risky hard landing, which miraculously left him uninjured. Nobody else appears to have been caught up in the crash.

Videos show fire crews trying to put down the raging fire that spread to the plane's fuselage.

#BREAKING: Plane Crashes on 101 Freeway In Agoura Hills, California



Miraculously, No Reports of Injuries or Vehicles Damaged



pic.twitter.com/nQ6b1rw2f6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 23, 2018

Another dramatic video, filmed from a passing car before both of the freeway's lanes were shut down, shows black thick smoke billowing from the wreckage.

"Oh, my God." Passenger Monica Huntington filmed a plane shortly after it crashed, burned on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. https://t.co/Bm6OBvJroppic.twitter.com/bpAymgoQ1Q — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) October 23, 2018

The incident has resulted in many cars being stuck in massive traffic jams on both sides of the freeway, which remained closed while police and fire crews were at the scene. Traffic was being diverted north and south off the 101, with the authorities urging people to stay away of the area.

After a small plane goes down NB 101 at Liberty Canyon Rd in Agoura Hills, the backup extends for MILES. Both sides of 101 shutdown. @FOXLApic.twitter.com/oOHpSo4q1c — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) October 23, 2018

It was reported that the plane was from the Condor Squadron vintage club stationed at The Van Nuys airport.

The plane’s signature Luftwaffe camouflage spawned a plethora of WWII-themed jokes.

World War II comes to official end as last Nazi plane is shot down while conducting bombing mission over Agoura Hills today. https://t.co/HS3uXaD7aV — Peter Dzoghi (@Peter_Dzoghi) October 23, 2018

Seriously though, can you imagine being on the 101 and looking out your rearview, to see a Nazi plane coming at you?



These days, I'd be like, "Yep, it makes sense that this is how it's all going to end... Time-traveling Nazis. I shoulda known it'd be Time-Traveling Nazis." https://t.co/bIZTdGh6Jm — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) October 23, 2018

Some suggested it was karma that brought down the plane.

Luftwaffe Cosplayer Experiences Consequence https://t.co/rdb5bFQmN7 — 17 Spooky Years Of Forever War (@AthertonKD) October 23, 2018

I'm not saying that it's a sign from God when you crash your FUCKING NAZI PLANE but



it's a sign from God



May all the Nazis crash and burn. https://t.co/xaTcDa9gl4 — Katherine Locke (@Bibliogato) October 23, 2018

Others linked the crash to modern day US politics.