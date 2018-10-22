Bolton: US understands Russia's position better, has yet to finalize its position on START treaty

Following hours of talks behind closed doors in Moscow, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that he now understands Russia’s take on things much better, and added that more consultations on arms treaties are needed.

Read more

Bolton, the alleged mastermind behind the US pullout from the historic INF treaty, met with Secretary of Russian Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev on Monday. He arrived to Moscow shortly after the US President Donald Trump announced his desire to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

The United States has yet to finalise its position on extending the New START arms control treaty which is due to expire in 2021, Bolton said.

If Trump goes ahead with pulling the US out of the INF, that will leave only one remaining pillar in the arms control architecture, the START Treaty limiting the deployment of all types of nuclear weapons.

The main issue with the INF treaty, Bolton said in an interview to the Ekho Moskvy radio station, is that the weaponry systems it concerns are no longer exclusively operated by the US and Russia. Other countries, including China and North Korea, are developing and testing such systems, therefore the issue cannot be solved only by the two countries.

Apart from that, he also cited the “concerns” of the US and its allies over alleged Russian violations of the treaty, without detailing the supposed violations. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.