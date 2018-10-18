HomeUS News

Active shooter call puts Navy shipyard in Virginia on lockdown

Naval Station Norfolk (file photo) © MC2 William Jamieson / Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
The General Dynamics shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia has been placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. Police have combed the facility looking for the cause of an undisclosed “incident.”

A security guard called in an active shooter situation on Thursday shortly before noon local time, the police said. Some of the shipyard workers were evacuated, while other remained locked inside the facility.

According to a General Dynamics spokesperson quoted by WVEC-TV, there was an “incident” on a berthing barge located near the shipyard. There were unconfirmed reports that US Navy personnel was involved.

The spokesperson said there were no casualties and no shots fired in the incident. Police still searched the shipyard to rule out any doubt.

“We can’t confirm that it’s legitimate or not,” police spokesman Lieutenant B.K. Hall told reporters.

The Harper Avenue Yard is next to the Portsmouth Marine Terminal and adjacent to the Elizabeth River. General Dynamics describes it as a “full-service shipyard,” with one repair and modernization pier, one lay berth pier, and 50,000 square feet of shops and storage areas.

