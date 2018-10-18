Active shooter call puts Navy shipyard in Virginia on lockdown

The General Dynamics shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia has been placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. Police have combed the facility looking for the cause of an undisclosed “incident.”

A security guard called in an active shooter situation on Thursday shortly before noon local time, the police said. Some of the shipyard workers were evacuated, while other remained locked inside the facility.

Police boats patrol the river as Portsmouth Virginia Police investigate possible active shooter at General Dynamics https://t.co/kwJm7Bpg1S@WTKR3pic.twitter.com/UL75d8RyGz — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) October 18, 2018

Officers are starting to leave from General Dynamics. Stay with @WTKR3 for updates on this investigation. https://t.co/wy0NmnmTNMpic.twitter.com/b7y29ib3KC — Brian Hill WTKR (@BrianHillWTKR) October 18, 2018

According to a General Dynamics spokesperson quoted by WVEC-TV, there was an “incident” on a berthing barge located near the shipyard. There were unconfirmed reports that US Navy personnel was involved.

#UPDATE: General Dynamics spokesperson tells me there was an incident on the berthing barge next to the shipyard. He says no injuries. Wasn't sure if this was still an active incident. #13NewsNow — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) October 18, 2018

The spokesperson said there were no casualties and no shots fired in the incident. Police still searched the shipyard to rule out any doubt.

“We can’t confirm that it’s legitimate or not,” police spokesman Lieutenant B.K. Hall told reporters.

Police are investigating a report of an active shooter at 2 Harper Ave. Dispatch received the 911 call at 1146am. No further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/qCVvtWyZGH — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 18, 2018

The Harper Avenue Yard is next to the Portsmouth Marine Terminal and adjacent to the Elizabeth River. General Dynamics describes it as a “full-service shipyard,” with one repair and modernization pier, one lay berth pier, and 50,000 square feet of shops and storage areas.

