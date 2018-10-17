YouTube users report service down worldwide
YouTube videos began returning errors around 9pm EST. The site infrastructure still loads, but the videos themselves do not play and are replaced by error messages imploring users to “please try again later.”
Twitter and Facebook erupted with traffic as users tried to figure out what was going on, but no one seems to have solved the mystery yet. Deprived of their ability to watch video clips, people did their best with with GIFs.
WTF is happening with Youtube right now #YouTubeDOWNpic.twitter.com/moWnAiNrjY— NintenDiddy (@DiddyNinten) October 17, 2018
YouTube HQ: pic.twitter.com/31PGwGjUST— Aaron Olivo Ⓥ yeet (@AaronIOlivo) October 17, 2018
Good to know that I'm not the only one to jump to Twitter to see what was going on #YouTubeDOWNpic.twitter.com/aMeeQkrha1— Angie Galentine (@angiegalentine) October 17, 2018
When youtube is down and you're forced to rethink your life. #YouTubeDOWNpic.twitter.com/DhlyxE5iYd— Bladian (@BladianMC) October 17, 2018