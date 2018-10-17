YouTube users report service down worldwide
YouTube users report service down worldwide

YouTube users report service down worldwide
YouTube videos began returning errors around 9pm EST. The site infrastructure still loads, but the videos themselves do not play and are replaced by error messages imploring users to “please try again later.”

Twitter and Facebook erupted with traffic as users tried to figure out what was going on, but no one seems to have solved the mystery yet. Deprived of their ability to watch video clips, people did their best with with GIFs.

