Some materials at Saudi consulate in Istanbul where journalist vanished were painted over - Erdogan
HomeUS News

Trapped in information bubbles? Consequences of the media’s polarized Trump coverage (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Trapped in information bubbles? Consequences of the media’s polarized Trump coverage (VIDEO)
© Reuters / Joshua Roberts
Shrill media reports about Donald Trump’s alleged praise of Confederate General Robert E. Lee underscore the president’s deep-rooted racism, or America’s fake news epidemic – depending on where you get your news from.

The recent soundbite controversy began after NBC claimed that Trump had heaped praise upon Lee during a speech – sparking an avalanche of indignation from liberal outlets. The network corrected its story two days later, conceding that its video report “lacked the full context for Trump’s remarks.”

Depending on who you ask, the incident proves that Trump is a white supremacist, or illustrates why the media can’t be trusted.

RT’s Caleb Maupin explored the separate information bubbles that liberal and conservative Americans seem to live in – and the consequences of the growing polarization.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies