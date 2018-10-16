HomeUS News

Stars & streaks: Drunken Navy sailor arrested for nude run through amusement park (VIDEOS)

Get short URL
Stars & streaks: Drunken Navy sailor arrested for nude run through amusement park (VIDEOS)
File photo: The naked sailor faces five charges including felony assault of a police officer. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun
A US Navy sailor assigned to the USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier took shore leave to the extreme with an alcohol and drug-fuelled naked run through the parking lot of a popular amusement park.

Adrian Gilbert Cardenas, 21, was caught on camera in his birthday suit attempting to bum a ride off unsuspecting guests at the Busch Gardens amusement park in Williamsburg, Virginia Friday.

His ill-advised streaking eventually landed him in trouble with passersby and the James City County police who had the unfortunate task of grappling with the sailor-gone-commando.

Cardenas became belligerent with arresting officers and was tasered before being subdued, arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment “because he was intoxicated by alcohol and illegal narcotics,” Steve Rubino, James City County deputy chief, told the Virginia Gazette.

The naked Navy Man was charged with felony assault of an officer, indecent exposure, intentional damage and obstruction of justice and is currently out on bond.  

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

5 billion views and counting: Watch the best vids, subscribe to RT's YouTube
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies