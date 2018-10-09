Mom accidently makes red-faced son star of cringey ‘Him Too’ movement

A man who unwittingly became the viral star of a ‘Him Too’ hashtag has blamed his mother for the unwanted fame. It comes after she posted a Twitter tribute claiming her “gentleman” son is afraid to date because of “feminists.”

Pieter Hanson has clawed back some credibility that was lost as a result of his mother’s post, which featured him dressed in full Navy uniform with his hand on his knee. He suggested the tweet was just one of those embarrassing moments caused by an earnest parent.

“That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo,” he tweeted under the @Thatwasmymom handle.

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

Hanson’s mother, tweeting under the handle @BlueStarNavyMom, previously posted about her son’s attributes as a gentleman. She then stated that “he won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”

If you are seeing the #himtoo hashtag and are utterly confused as to why so many people are posting photos of men who are clearly NOT their sons with the same text copy/pasted, this is what started it.



@MarlaReynoldsC3 has since deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/Q5XPj2I9Fe — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 8, 2018

The now deleted post took on a life of its own as a meme with many people poking fun at the ‘Him Too’ hashtag, which was interpreted as an effort to detract from the women’s ‘Me Too’ movement about sexual violence.

This is My son. He graduated #1 in his class at Nazareth High. He is a gentleman who loves women and respects virgins like his mother. He is afraid to go on solo dates with women because he is afraid they will lie and say he made them wash his feet.

That, plus he’s gay.#HimToopic.twitter.com/sMR88fggAQ — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 9, 2018

This is my son, the Titan Cronus. He castrated me with a sickle and threw my testicles into the sea. He won’t go on solo dates anymore as it is prophesied that he will be overthrown by his own son, just as he overthrew me. I VOTE. #HimToopic.twitter.com/Ql9NaVyOlW — pixelated (something halloween-related) (@pixelatedboat) October 9, 2018

This is my sun. It won’t go on dates with girls because it’s a giant mass of incandescent gas and therefore too hot to handle. #HimToopic.twitter.com/eEzBYG3Hws — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 8, 2018

This is My son, Michael. He had to be institutionalized because of a simple misunderstanding with his sister Judith and therefore did not get to go to A school. He is afraid to date women in today's current climate because he will probably kill them.#HimToopic.twitter.com/VZZmXzCWqa — IPinotWhatYouDidLastSummer (@PinotYouDidnt) October 9, 2018

THIS IS MY SON HE WONT GO ON DATES WITH WOMEN BECAUSE WAIT BLOODY HELL THIS IS ANNE OF CLEVES! HOW DO I DELETE THIS?! #HimToopic.twitter.com/cUhBmg96Rt — Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. i found him in a cemetery eating bath salts. when i bring him with me to walmart the cashier doesn't argue about my expired coupons. sometimes he hides thumbtacks in my shoes. He won't go on solo dates because women find him sexually intimidating. I VOTE. #HimToopic.twitter.com/zXNnmXJRCz — S. Esmerie is voting 🌊 Nov 6th (@lizardwedding) October 8, 2018

Perhaps to Pieter Hanson’s chagrin, the meme has also been taken up by his brother who admitted he found the response to his mother’s “ridiculous” tweet hilarious.

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToopic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

Jon Hanson described the reaction as one of the most “surreal” events of his life. He confirmed that his brother does go on solo dates but is still single.

One of the most surreal nights of my life. Thanks for all the laughs and support. @thatwasmymom is still single and ready for solo dates. I hear he had the best score in boot camp. #HimToopic.twitter.com/T9xxqnUYfh — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

