'F*CK. YOU. ALL': Google 'design lead' wishes for Republicans to burn in hell in Twitter outburst

An apparent senior Google employee went on an expletive-laden rant against GOP lawmakers who’d voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. 'F*CK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,' the designer wrote, before deleting the tweet.

While Google continues to pride itself on being nominally politically unbiased, some of its employees don't appear to bother hiding their leanings – or watching their language while expressing them. One such employee sparked an outrage by launching a bad-mouthed attack on Republicans on Twitter.

Once the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh in a 50-48 vote, Dave Hogue, whose Twitter and Linkedin profiles identify him as a lead designer at Google, lashed out at the lawmakers in the fiery tirade.

I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames

Hogue argued that with Kavanaugh's elevation, the Republicans "polished the final nail for your own coffins."

"F*CK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL," the disgruntled designer wrote.

The inciting tweet has prompted GOP supporters to hit back at the designer.

Facing a backlash from conservatives, Hogue promptly deleted his tweet. In a follow-up post, he admitted that he "should have been more eloquent and less condemning," and this time worded his aversion to the Republicans much more diplomatically.

Yes, I deleted that tweet.

Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them.

Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning.

Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests.

Yes, I still believe we can do much better. — ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 7, 2018

Political commentator Tammy Bruce has alerted the FBI and the Secret Service to Hogue's remark, while asking Google if the company approves of that kind of behavior among its high-ranking staff.

Take a look at the threats a “Lead @Google designer” issued to Republicans. Deleted after the attn, but still must ask @google, is this acceptable from someone in your leadership? @TwitterSafety@SecretService@GOP@FBIpic.twitter.com/kTlDm8idbN — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 7, 2018

Some argued that since Hogue has "Design Lead at Google" in his profile description, he cannot distance himself from the company, demanding it take disciplinary action.

Because you put Google as your employer in your bio, you represent Google. Most companies fire people for this kind of behavior. — Nicholas Augusta ★ (@naugusta) October 7, 2018

In a reference to how the Democrats argued against Kavanaugh, one user said that Hogue is apparently not fit to hold a senior position at Google as he "lacks the temperament" for the job.

From his tweets we can reason that he lacks the temperament to have the position of design lead at Google and should not represent their company 😉 — Meelad Matoso (@Meelad_Matoso) October 7, 2018

While Google has repeatedly denied it favors one political party over the other, it has often been called out on bias against US President Donald Trump and the conservative community.

Trump has accused Google of burying conservative news and promoting President Barack Obama's speeches as well as "shadow banning" prominent Republicans politicians, including senators. Google has refuted all the accusations.

In January, Ex-Google engineer James Damore filed a class action lawsuit against the tech giant. Damore was fired in August, 2017, after he circulated a memo in which he purported to explain the lack of women in software-engineering jobs not by gender discrimination, but by their lesser interest in the subject as compared to men. It also proposed reasons such as "neuroticism" as a contributing factor to the lower number of women in senior positions.

In the lawsuit he filed with another fired employee, David Gudeman, Damore alleged that Google encouraged workers to attack employees with other-than-liberal political viewpoints and failed to protect supporters within the company of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in the run-up to the elections.

"Damore, Gudeman, and other class members were ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males," the lawsuit states.

