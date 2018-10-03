5 officers injured in South Carolina shooting

Two city police officers and three sheriff’s deputies have been wounded by an active shooter in Florence, South Carolina. The suspect is in custody.

The active shooter emergency was declared just before 5 pm local time, and the authorities reported the capture of the suspect about an hour later. The nearby West Florence High School was locked down as a precaution.

No information was given about the condition of the wounded officers, the identity of the suspect, or the circumstances of the incident.

Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed three of his deputies were among the injured.

Florence is a city of approximately 40,000 residents at the junction of interstates 20 and 95, east of Columbia and north of Charleston

