Secret Service intercepts ‘suspicious’ envelope to Trump amid Pentagon ‘ricin parcels’ scare
“The envelope was not received at the White House, nor did it ever enter the White House,” the Secret Service said on Tuesday afternoon. They offered no further details, adding only they were "working jointly with our law enforcement partners to fully investigate this matter."
US Secret Service confirm they received suspicious envelope on Monday addressed to Trump. Also Monday, the Pentagon detected two suspicious envelopes suspected of containing ricin (poison) reportedly addressed to Secretary Mattis, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Richardson pic.twitter.com/VGka8rwm9T— Kristopher Rivera (@kgrivera) October 2, 2018
