Secret Service intercepts ‘suspicious’ envelope to Trump amid Pentagon ‘ricin parcels’ scare
The US Secret Service has confirmed that a “suspicious” envelope was sent to the White House and addressed to President Donald Trump, following reports of two letters testing positive for ricin being intercepted at the Pentagon.

“The envelope was not received at the White House, nor did it ever enter the White House,” the Secret Service said on Tuesday afternoon. They offered no further details, adding only they were "working jointly with our law enforcement partners to fully investigate this matter."

