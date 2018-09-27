HomeUS News

Mysterious envelope slip from Dem-Rep to Ford’s attorney caught on VIDEO at Kavanaugh hearings

© Melina Mara / Global Look Press
US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was caught on video slipping an envelope to Christine Blasey Ford's attorney during hearings on accusations against the SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, triggering a wave of speculation on its contents.

The envelope slip was very brief and quite secretive, yet it did not escape the cameras.

The mysterious transfer prompted speculations on what exactly was inside the envelope, with the leading – and obvious – theory it contained a wad of cash.

The manner in which the attorney handled the envelope, putting it straight into his pocket without even looking, prompted some questions as well.

Some people, however, assumed the package contained something more personal than a bunch of Federal Reserve notes.

Jackson Lee was quick to debunk the conspiracy theories, stating the envelope merely contained some ol’ boring legal papers.

“Simply, what was passed were unopened stationery notes to counsel for Dr. Ford from women who wanted to enter the hearing room but were not allowed to enter the hearing room,” the congresswoman's press office has said.

