Trump vows to ‘get rid of lingering stench’ at Justice Department

President Donald Trump has promised to rid the US Justice Department of “lingering stench” and clean it of really “bad people,” following claims that DAG Rod Rosenstein wanted to secretly record him and had discussed impeachment.

"Just look at what is being exposed in our Justice Department… We have great people in the Department of Justice. ... But you've got some real bad ones. You've seen what's happened at the FBI. They're all gone,” Trump told a packed rally for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley in Missouri. "But there's a lingering stench and we're going to get rid of that, too.”

