US puts 33 Russian intel, military officials on sanctions blacklist

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has authorized the addition of 33 Russian defense and intelligence officials to the US sanctions list.

A White House official said the new measures were aimed at "imposing costs on Russia in response to its malign activities."

US lawmakers have criticized the Trump administration for not using the power granted by Congress last year to target Russia’s defense industry and gas export pipelines.

Washington has also imposed new sanctions on a Chinese military unit over the purchase of Russian jets and missiles.The Chinese sanctions are to come into effect immediately.

