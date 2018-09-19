4 people injured after shooter opens fire in office building in Middleton, Wisconsin

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a shooter opened fire at a building in Middleton, Wisconsin. The shooter has also been shot.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at a company at 1850 Deming Way at about 10:25 AM and multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Schools and a shopping mall in the area were on lockdown while the incident was underway.

City Administrator Mike Davis said the suspect was critically injured and had been brought to a hospital in the area, adding that the "situation is stable" now. It is unclear whether the suspect had been shot by the police or whether the injuries were self-inflicted.

Reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal Dean Mosiman said there were at least 40 police cars on the scene and ambulances from multiple jurisdictions parked outside the building. One woman was taken outside, screaming, saying it was a "devastating loss," according to Mosiman.

One employee, Andrew King, who works in the 1850 Deming Way building, where the shooting is reportedly taking place, told the Journal that he saw a man carrying a handgun inside building. "I saw a dude walking with a gun inside the building," he said. "He was just walking with it, and I didn't see any shooting."

Another witness, Priya Allu, who also works in the building, told the Journal that she heard "sounds like hammers hitting something, but it was gunshots".

Middleton Police had advised residents of the area to lock their doors and stay inside until further details were known.

Madison College also tweeted to urge people to stay away from its West Campus area, which is nearest to the incident taking place. For those already in the area, the college told them to "shelter in place & standby for updates".

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

Scene at John Q Hammons Drive in Middleton. @nbc15_madison has multiple crews on scene working to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/yTUIOKkfKC — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) September 19, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

